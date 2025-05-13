Comerica Bank Sells 24,318 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $241.48 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $241.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -965.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.53 and a 200-day moving average of $200.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZS. BNP Paribas upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $252.00 price objective on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on Zscaler from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.66.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $21,425,951.05. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,234 shares of company stock worth $42,030,790. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

