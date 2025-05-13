Comerica Bank Sells 336 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $52,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,436,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 959,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 737,212 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,320,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,252,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after acquiring an additional 545,778 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.44.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 18.3%

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $46.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $33.34 and a one year high of $64.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 7.49%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

