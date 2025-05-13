Comerica Bank Sells 336 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 18,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,445.70. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

SXT opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.58.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.30%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

