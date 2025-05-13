Comerica Bank Sells 3,614 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,614 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chemours were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Chemours by 779.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 154,709 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chemours by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

