Comerica Bank Sells 362 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,607,000 after purchasing an additional 127,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AAR by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

NYSE AIR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. AAR had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

See Also

