Comerica Bank Sells 362 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AAR were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,070,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,607,000 after purchasing an additional 127,148 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,849,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AAR by 215.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 18.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 500,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,693,000 after acquiring an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.
NYSE AIR opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 218.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $76.34.
AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of AAR from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.
