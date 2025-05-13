Comerica Bank Sells 636 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,713,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

RPV opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

