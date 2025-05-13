Comerica Bank Sells 973 Shares of Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Adeia were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adeia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Adeia by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Adeia by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adeia during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Adeia from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.57.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Adeia had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Adeia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

