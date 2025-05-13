Comerica Bank Sells 974 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,169 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in EchoStar by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,301,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,701,000 after buying an additional 474,313 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 601,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 350,650 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in EchoStar by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 341,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 234,896 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,351,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EchoStar Price Performance

EchoStar stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.83. EchoStar Co. has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.18. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EchoStar from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EchoStar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

