Comerica Bank Sells 977 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bancorp by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bancorp by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $53.57. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $65.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $175.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

