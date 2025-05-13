CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

COMM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. CommScope has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 18.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommScope will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,289,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996,931 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,328,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,507,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,558 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,603,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

