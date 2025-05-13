Cormark Comments on Chorus Aviation’s Q1 Earnings (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Chorus Aviation in a report released on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CHR. CIBC upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.88.

Chorus Aviation Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of CHR opened at C$20.20 on Monday. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of C$14.63 and a 12-month high of C$24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$548.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chorus Aviation news, Senior Officer Colin Copp purchased 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,197.60. 13.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.