CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $429.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.20.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 4.6%

CrowdStrike stock opened at $429.44 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 842.06, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $6,990,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 249,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,068,402.64. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.54, for a total value of $24,863,532.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,192,610 shares in the company, valued at $981,280,679.40. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,431 shares of company stock valued at $76,275,228. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

