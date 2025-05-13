Demars Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,842,468 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21,944.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,850,864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842,468 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $406,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,061,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,837,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.50 and its 200 day moving average is $208.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.09.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

