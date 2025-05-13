Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,201,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.83% of Denali Therapeutics worth $24,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 128,823 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,238,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after buying an additional 149,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after buying an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

