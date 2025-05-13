Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 82,754 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLA. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Orla Mining Stock Down 15.9%
NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -932.07 and a beta of 0.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
