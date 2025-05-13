Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 82,754 Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $5,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORLA. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Orla Mining by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Orla Mining Stock Down 15.9%

NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -932.07 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Orla Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

View Our Latest Report on Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

(Free Report)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.