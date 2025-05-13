Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 607,837 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Inogen were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ INGN opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.88. Inogen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $169.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 27.38% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $82.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Inogen from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, April 9th.

Inogen Profile

(Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading

