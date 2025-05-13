Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.13 Million Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 327,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $14,375,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $10,129,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 51,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 166,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares during the period. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average is $17.34. ING Groep has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th were given a $0.6526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 64.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ING. Cfra Research upgraded ING Groep from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ING Groep from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

