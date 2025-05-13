Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Theravance Biopharma by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

TBPH opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $440.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.08 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 78.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 370,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,342. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

