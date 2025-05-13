Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 628,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nexa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEXA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Nexa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nexa Resources from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Nexa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $698.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. Nexa Resources S.A. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $627.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.17 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. Equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexa Resources Profile

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

