Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 623,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 591.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 863,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 738,893 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,061,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of ADTRAN by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 263,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 56.95% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADTN. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

