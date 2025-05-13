Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 7,059 Shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RCM Technologies were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Barclays PLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $840,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,668,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in RCM Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. increased its position in RCM Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCMT opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. RCM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $26.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $84.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.04 million. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 58.70% and a net margin of 5.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of RCM Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

