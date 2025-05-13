Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,060,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,415 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,696,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,804,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,233,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 369,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.49.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.28%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

