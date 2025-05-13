Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $435.14 million for the quarter.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,932 shares of company stock worth $7,007,399 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Earnings History for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

