Dynatrace (DT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Dynatrace to post earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $435.14 million for the quarter.

Dynatrace Price Performance

DT opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.66. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This represents a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 339,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,696,194.20. The trade was a 9.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,932 shares of company stock worth $7,007,399 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

