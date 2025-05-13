EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 337.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 37,863 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 23,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $193.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.40.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of EGP stock opened at $172.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.51. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.67 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.54%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.