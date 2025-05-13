EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

EMCORE Price Performance

EMCORE stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99.

Institutional Trading of EMCORE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,985 shares in the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fiber optic gyro, ring laser gyro, and micro electromechanical system-based inertial sensors and systems in the United States and internationally. It offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, quartz micro electromechanical systems, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and battlefield/artillery survey systems.

