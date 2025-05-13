Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Fuels were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UUUU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,468,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,838,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,960,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Fuels by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,709 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $4,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, VP Daniel Kapostasy sold 12,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $50,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,590.50. This trade represents a 17.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Hansen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,765.75. This trade represents a 2.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Fuels Stock Down 2.1%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $925.90 million, a PE ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 1.68. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.75 price objective on Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Energy Fuels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Energy Fuels from $10.75 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Fuels

About Energy Fuels

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UUUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.