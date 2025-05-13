EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,222,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares during the period. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,969,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

ENS stock opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 3.06. EnerSys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $112.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

