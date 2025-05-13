Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,836 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.96% of Enovis worth $24,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,486,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,731,000 after purchasing an additional 75,348 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,782,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,216 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,470,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Enovis by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,048,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,034,000 after purchasing an additional 223,816 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENOV shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:ENOV opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

