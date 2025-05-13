Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 58.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,961 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENPH shares. DZ Bank cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $123.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $6,126,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,972,139.68. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.6%

ENPH opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78 and a beta of 1.80.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

