Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ARQ Q4 Earnings

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for ARQ in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for ARQ’s current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ARQ’s FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of ARQ from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

ARQ Stock Performance

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $175.19 million, a PE ratio of -415.00 and a beta of 1.51. ARQ has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 million. ARQ had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARQ news, CTO Joseph M. Wong sold 6,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $30,869.28. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 354,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,417.20. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,588 shares of company stock worth $96,352. Insiders own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of ARQ in the first quarter worth about $836,000. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ARQ by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of ARQ by 84.6% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ARQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $793,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc is a holding company. It engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to the power generation industry. The company operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes the Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

