FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.91% of FB Financial worth $21,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in FB Financial by 489.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 70,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FBK opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. FB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76.

FB Financial Dividend Announcement

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. FB Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $130.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FBK has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on FB Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on FB Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Hovde Group upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on FB Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at FB Financial

In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.83 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,927,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,389,999.03. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James W. Iv Cross bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.49 per share, for a total transaction of $291,528.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,146.22. This represents a 13.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $492,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

