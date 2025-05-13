Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock Position Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 210.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Frontier Group were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULCC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $447,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $617,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 235.4% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 33,406 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

ULCC stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $947.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Howard Diamond sold 87,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $770,269.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,520.22. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,536.56. This trade represents a 38.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ULCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Frontier Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

