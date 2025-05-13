FY2025 EPS Estimates for Disc Medicine Reduced by Analyst

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Disc Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of IRON opened at $46.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Disc Medicine

In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $304,228.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,512.24. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Disc Medicine

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.