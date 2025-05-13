FY2025 EPS Estimates for Disc Medicine Reduced by Analyst

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.69) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($4.59). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share.
Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.03).
Disc Medicine Stock Performance
Shares of IRON opened at $46.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.77. Disc Medicine has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Disc Medicine
In related news, CEO John D. Quisel sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $304,228.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,512.24. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $171,217.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,892.82. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,290 shares of company stock valued at $19,336,901 over the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Disc Medicine
Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.
