GDS (GDS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.28.

Several research firms have recently commented on GDS. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.48.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

