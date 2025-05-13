GDS (GDS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share and revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. GDS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GDS Stock Up 14.5%
Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.28.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.
