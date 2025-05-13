Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GNK shares. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $610.40 million, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.39. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $86,914.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at $374,532.84. The trade was a 18.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at $631,703.96. The trade was a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.