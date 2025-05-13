Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,427 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $21,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,863,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Getty Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,095,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Getty Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 681,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,525,000 after acquiring an additional 99,530 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 41,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.71 million. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.37%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GTY. KeyCorp cut their target price on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

