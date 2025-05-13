Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,520 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Gibraltar Industries worth $21,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 140,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 71,532 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,043,000 after purchasing an additional 57,928 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Gibraltar Industries Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gibraltar Industries

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,122.96. The trade was a 8.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

