Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Position Raised by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GILT. StockNews.com lowered Gilat Satellite Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of GILT opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.52. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $8.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

