Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Acquires 5,711 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,711 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSH Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,681,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,056,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $231,843,000 after purchasing an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. KilterHowling LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. KilterHowling LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,668 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $273,726,000 after purchasing an additional 64,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everest Management Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.09.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares in the company, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,298 shares of company stock worth $23,818,478 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

