Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $390.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.71.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $502.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

