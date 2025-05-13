Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 803.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 118,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HCSG

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.