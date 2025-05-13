Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 19,084 Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sana Biotechnology were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,182,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 730,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 478,596 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1,838.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 303,318 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 178,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on SANA shares. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

