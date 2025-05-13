Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,551,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,525,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 522,799 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 548.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 450,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,588,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLMA opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.12. On average, analysts predict that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olema Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

