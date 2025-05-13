Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,620 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,964 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GrafTech International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 408,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,751,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in GrafTech International by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at GrafTech International

In other news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 100,326 shares of company stock valued at $91,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on EAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th.

GrafTech International Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of GrafTech International stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. GrafTech International had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 709.85%. The firm had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

