Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $90,000 Position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its position in Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Silvaco Group were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVCO. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000.

SVCO stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $20.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

In related news, major shareholder Katherine S. Ngai-Pesic sold 25,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,461,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,933,191.30. The trade was a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

SVCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Silvaco Group from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Silvaco Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

