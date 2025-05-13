Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. Voss Capital LP purchased a new position in Chegg during the fourth quarter valued at $2,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chegg by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,464,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,136 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,879,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 941,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,826,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 417,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,694,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 291,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHGG

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.