Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $92,000 in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AerSale from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

AerSale Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $6.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.71. The company has a market cap of $286.31 million, a PE ratio of 611.61 and a beta of 0.30. AerSale Co. has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $8.76.

About AerSale

(Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.