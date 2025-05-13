Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,060 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 13,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 57.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Canada raised Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Desjardins began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $10.49.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $594.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.36 million. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Hudbay Minerals’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

