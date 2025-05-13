Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases Shares of 31,141 Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 20,670.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,774 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Performance

TNYA opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $36.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 35,714,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This trade represents a 262.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNYA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on TNYA

Tenaya Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.