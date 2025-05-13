Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 8,868 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,868 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hyliion were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 1,184.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 342,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hyliion by 405.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 257,514 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 272.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 135,055 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hyliion by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,290,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after buying an additional 424,866 shares during the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyliion alerts:

Hyliion Stock Performance

NYSE:HYLN opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.76. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Hyliion Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.